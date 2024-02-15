FCA Corp TX Sells 3,600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FCA Corp TX cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

