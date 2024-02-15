Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stake Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,548 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $89,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.00.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $388.27. 51,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $252.17 and a 52 week high of $393.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.17.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

