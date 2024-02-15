Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 19,170 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $8,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 58,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 199,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,058,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.48 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.