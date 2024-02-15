Fiera Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $763.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $756.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $309.20 and a one year high of $764.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $629.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

