Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.