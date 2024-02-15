Fiera Capital Corp Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $319.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.21. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.