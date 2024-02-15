Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ITT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ITT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITT shares. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

ITT Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $123.11 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.44.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

