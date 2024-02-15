Fiera Capital Corp Invests $3.76 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.63% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,018,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,893,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after acquiring an additional 148,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the last quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,036,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 444,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 758,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $15.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

