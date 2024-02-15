Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,710 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,702,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 261.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after purchasing an additional 849,806 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,274,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,949,000 after purchasing an additional 793,239 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.94. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.44 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $400,090.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,124.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at $11,934,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TOL. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.