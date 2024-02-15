Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 655 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Teradata by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 27.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Teradata by 101.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 35.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 119,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TDC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.01. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $36.67 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 29,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $1,266,860.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 76,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,131.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

