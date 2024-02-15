Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BRP were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 34.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3,269.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BRP by 38.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 2.14.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.06. BRP had a return on equity of 150.71% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

