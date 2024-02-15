Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,734 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 555,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 136,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

FITB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

