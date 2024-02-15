Financial Review: First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) and First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Commonwealth Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68% First Commonwealth Financial 25.07% 13.78% 1.52%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.74 6.28 First Commonwealth Financial $626.61 million 2.16 $157.06 million $1.54 8.62

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jeffersonville Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Commonwealth Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.07%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. In addition, it offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

