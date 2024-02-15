Financial Survey: Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) vs. Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) and Royal Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:ROYE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Royal Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Resource Partners 24.50% 35.28% 22.48% Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Resource Partners and Royal Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Resource Partners $2.57 billion 0.98 $630.12 million $4.81 4.11 Royal Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.11) -4.61

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Energy Resources. Royal Energy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Resource Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.6% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of Royal Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Resource Partners and Royal Energy Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Royal Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alliance Resource Partners presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Royal Energy Resources.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Royal Energy Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas producing regions primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 547.1 million tons of proven and probable coal mineral reserves, as well as 1.17 billion tons of measured, indicated, and inferred coal mineral resources in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Royal Energy Resources

Royal Energy Resources, Inc. produces and markets coal from surface and underground mines located in Kentucky, Ohio, Utah, and West Virginia in the United States. The company provides coal of various steam and metallurgical grades, including steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal for steel and coke producers who use its coal to produce coke. As of December 31, 2018, it had an estimated 268.5 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves consisting of an estimated 214.0 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 54.5 million tons of metallurgical coal. The company was formerly known as World Marketing, Inc. and changed its name to Royal Energy Resources, Inc. in December 2007. Royal Energy Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Royal Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of E-Starts Money Co.

