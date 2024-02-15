Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1856 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Finning International Stock Performance
Shares of Finning International stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. Finning International has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $34.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.
Finning International Company Profile
