First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Cory Christopher Anderson Buys 5,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Cory Christopher Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,050.00.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

TSE FR opened at C$5.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.42. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.79.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Read More

