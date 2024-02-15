FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

FE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.45. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 798,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 49,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

