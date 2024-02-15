Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.24. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

