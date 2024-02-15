Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.92

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.92 and last traded at $146.89, with a volume of 144307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $144.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on FI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,623,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.