FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.43

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.43 and last traded at $37.43, with a volume of 573425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.43.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GUNR. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 108,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 512,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,401,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

