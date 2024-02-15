Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Forrester Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

FORR stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.00 million, a PE ratio of 120.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

In related news, Director Robert Galford sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $269,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,736.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Forrester Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Forrester Research by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

