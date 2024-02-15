Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 98.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,851 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter worth $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

