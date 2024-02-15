Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $312,964,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $175,298,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,957.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,493,000 after buying an additional 1,348,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 765,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,272,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $260,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

