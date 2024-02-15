Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Financial Review

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) and Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Centerra Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.32 billion 15.53 $700.60 million $3.54 30.04 Centerra Gold $963.24 million 1.09 -$77.21 million ($0.83) -5.86

Franco-Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 1 4 4 0 2.33 Centerra Gold 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franco-Nevada and Centerra Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus target price of $152.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.64%. Centerra Gold has a consensus target price of $9.07, indicating a potential upside of 86.56%. Given Centerra Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Profitability

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Centerra Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 55.10% 10.23% 9.91% Centerra Gold -18.96% -3.72% -2.90%

Dividends

Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Franco-Nevada pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centerra Gold pays out -24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

