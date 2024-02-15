Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.56.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.