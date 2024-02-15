Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 626,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 525,704 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,565,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 647,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

