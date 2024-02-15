Fraport (FRA:FRA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €53.26 ($57.27) and last traded at €52.36 ($56.30). Approximately 99,504 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.16 ($56.09).
Fraport Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is €54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €51.22.
Fraport Company Profile
Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.
