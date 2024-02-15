freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.01

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.01 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.
freenet Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
