Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,068,595 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,917 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $76,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 243,090 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,407,000. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 518,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 80,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,370 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.96. 2,973,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,445,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $44.70.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

