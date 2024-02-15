Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Freightos Limited (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Freightos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRGO opened at $2.88 on Thursday. Freightos has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Get Freightos alerts:

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Freightos had a negative net margin of 358.55% and a negative return on equity of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freightos will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freightos

About Freightos

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freightos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

(Get Free Report)

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freightos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freightos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.