FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider William G. Byers Sells 15,081 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) insider William G. Byers sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $181,122.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at $483,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCB opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 392,921 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 43.9% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 308,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 825,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 166,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 27.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.