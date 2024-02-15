FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider William G. Byers Sells 15,081 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) insider William G. Byers sold 15,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $181,122.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,290 shares in the company, valued at $483,882.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
FVCB opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 0.22. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
