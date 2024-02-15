FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Cut by Analyst

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.76) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.90). The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bloom Burton downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $6.81 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPTX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

