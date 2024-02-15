FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $12.18 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.38. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $158.24 on Thursday. First Solar has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,984 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $57,366,000 after buying an additional 212,911 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,225,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,226 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

