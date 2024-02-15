Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN GAU opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galiano Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAU. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after buying an additional 322,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile



Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

