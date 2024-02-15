Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $619,080.00, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.87.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.