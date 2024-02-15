GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of GameStop worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GameStop by 133.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 989,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,283,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GameStop by 4.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,231,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after purchasing an additional 49,139 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GameStop by 3.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 621.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,754 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $14.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.93. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.84 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

