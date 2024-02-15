Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Short Interest Up 11.7% in January

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Gamida Cell from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Gamida Cell Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMDA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.40. 649,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,002. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.51. The company has a market cap of $41.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 431.1% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 7,965,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 6,465,865 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 17.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,128,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 764,985 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $764,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

