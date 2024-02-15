Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $513.02. The stock had a trading volume of 181,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,418. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $489.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.39. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $343.39 and a 12 month high of $523.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

