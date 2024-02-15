Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.40. 4,134,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770,126. The company has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.33.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.95.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

