Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 571,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 454.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after purchasing an additional 384,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 586,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 173,727 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,053,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873,994 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.