Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) and Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Head to Head Survey

Gen Digital and Amesite are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Gen Digital has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amesite has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gen Digital and Amesite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gen Digital 36.84% 47.34% 6.88% Amesite -552.07% -52.99% -50.51%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gen Digital $3.34 billion 4.07 $1.35 billion $2.16 9.87 Amesite $850,000.00 7.47 -$4.15 million N/A N/A

This table compares Gen Digital and Amesite’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gen Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Gen Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Amesite shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Gen Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Amesite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gen Digital and Amesite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gen Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gen Digital beats Amesite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc. provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers security and performance products comprising that provide real-time protection for PCs, Macs and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers. The company also provides Dark Web Monitoring product, which looks for personal information of its members on the Dark Web; Avast Secure Identity that provides advanced identity protection including credit monitoring and alerts; LifeLock Home Title Protect that detects fraud and notifies members; and Norton Social Media Monitoring that help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity, and inappropriate content. In addition, it offers VPN solution, which enhances security and online privacy by providing an encrypted data tunnel;Norton Privacy Monitor Assistant, an on-demand, white glove service where agents help members delete personal information from data brokers online; Avira Security, a consumer-focused portfolio of cybersecurity and privacy solutions; AntiTrack product, which helps to keep personal information and browsing activity private by blocking trackers and disguising digital fingerprints online; and Online Reputation Management solution that manages online search results, personal branding, and digital privacy. It markets and sells its products and related services through retailers, telecom service providers, hardware original equipment manufacturers, and employee benefit providers, as well as e-commerce platform. The company was formerly known as NortonLifeLock Inc. and changed its name to Gen Digital Inc. in November 2022. Gen Digital Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

