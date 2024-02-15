Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $144.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.65.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $123.44 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,561,441.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

