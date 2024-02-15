Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 281,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,296. Generac has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $113.72.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

