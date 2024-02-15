General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.21. 2,794,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,356. General Electric has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $148.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.99.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

