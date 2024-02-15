General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $88.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 125.47% from the company’s previous close.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,840,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 347,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,992,000 after buying an additional 51,336 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in General Motors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 95,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 520.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $69,206,000 after buying an additional 1,505,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

