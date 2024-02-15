Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Payments has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

GPN opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $139.28.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

