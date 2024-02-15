Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $172.00 at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 843,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,892. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 99,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 954,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,025,000 after buying an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 491,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,693,000 after buying an additional 293,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

