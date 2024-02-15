Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:LIT traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $42.53. 83,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,206. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.59.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.