Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in January

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 139,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 85,692 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 19,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is an increase from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

