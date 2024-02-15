GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-1.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 602,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,139. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.