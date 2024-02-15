Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) insider Will Whitehorn purchased 3,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,282.65).

Will Whitehorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Will Whitehorn purchased 5,000 shares of Good Energy Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.12) per share, with a total value of £12,350 ($15,597.37).

Good Energy Group Stock Down 2.2 %

LON:GOOD traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 240.50 ($3.04). 65,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 265. Good Energy Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 155 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 426 ($5.38). The company has a market cap of £40.62 million, a PE ratio of 212.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.00) price target on shares of Good Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

